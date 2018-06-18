AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Expected Today; How To Check At Aiimsexams.org

Education | | Updated: June 18, 2018 09:20 IST
New Delhi:  AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam result is expected to be declared today. The result will be declared on the official website today. Students who appeared in the entrance test will be able to login to their applicant's account and check their respective results. The AIIMS MBBS entrance was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018. After the AIIMS MBBS result declaration, the counselling process will begin in July. 

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam?

Step one: Click on the results tab. 

Step two: Click on the AIIMS MBBS 2018 result link. 

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

Last year, the AIIMS MBBS result was announced on June 15, 2017. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam out of which 4905 qualified. In AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam Nishita Purohit had emerged as the All India Topper with 100 percentile marks. 

The results for NEET UG 2018 and JIMPER MBBS has already been announced. In NEET UG exam this year, Kalpana Kumari from Bihar emerged as the topper, while Ankadala Anirudh Babu is the JIPMER 2018 topper.

