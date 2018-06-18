AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Expected Today; How To Check At Aiimsexams.org

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam?
Step one: Click on the results tab.
Step two: Click on the AIIMS MBBS 2018 result link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Last year, the AIIMS MBBS result was announced on June 15, 2017. More than 2 lakh students had appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam out of which 4905 qualified. In AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam Nishita Purohit had emerged as the All India Topper with 100 percentile marks.
CommentsThe results for NEET UG 2018 and JIMPER MBBS has already been announced. In NEET UG exam this year, Kalpana Kumari from Bihar emerged as the topper, while Ankadala Anirudh Babu is the JIPMER 2018 topper.
