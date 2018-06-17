AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Tomorrow

Last year the result was declared on June 15, 2017. Nishita Purohit from Gujarat was the All India Topper with 100 percentile. A total of 28,4,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.
NEET and JIPMER results have been announced recently. Kalpana Kumari is the NEET 2018 topper. With a percentile score of 99.9987799 Ankadala Anirudh Babu is the JIPMER 2018 topper. Akhil Tambi, Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan have secured the second, third and fourth position, respectively. Keerthana K, the NEET topper of Tamil Nadu, is the female topper in the exam. She has secured 5th position in the overall merit list.
