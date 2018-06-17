AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Tomorrow

Last year the AIIMS MBBS result was declared on June 15, 2017. Nishita Purohit from Gujarat was the All India Topper with 100 percentile. A total of 28,4,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.

Education | | Updated: June 17, 2018 14:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 Tomorrow

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 At Aiimsexams.org Tomorrow

New Delhi:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the entrance exam result tomorrow (June 18, 2016). The exam was held on May 26 and May 27. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same tomorrow at aiimsexams.org. In addition to this AIIMS MBBS result will also be available on the official websites of other AIIMS. The result will be declared both rank-wise and roll number-wise. After the declaration of the entrance exam result, counselling will begin for the qualified candidates. As of now, the result declaration time is uncertain.

Last year the result was declared on June 15, 2017. Nishita Purohit from Gujarat was the All India Topper with 100 percentile. A total of 28,4,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.

Comments
NEET and JIPMER results have been announced recently. Kalpana Kumari is the NEET 2018 topper. With a percentile score of 99.9987799 Ankadala Anirudh Babu is the JIPMER 2018 topper. Akhil Tambi, Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan have secured the second, third and fourth position, respectively. Keerthana K, the NEET topper of Tamil Nadu, is the female topper in the exam. She has secured 5th position in the overall merit list.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AIIMSresult 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................