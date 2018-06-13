AIIMS MBBS 2018 Result Soon At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS result 2018 will be out soon. The exam was conducted in two shifts on May 26 and May 27.

Updated: June 13, 2018 12:31 IST
New Delhi:  AIIMS will announce the result for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam soon. The entrance examination for admission to MBBS course for academic year 2018-19 was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018. The exam was conducted in two-shifts on both days. After the announcement of the entrance exam result, AIIMS will release the counselling schedule. 

The AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2018 result will be announced on www.aiimsexams.org and also on the official websites of other AIIMS. Result will not be communicated by phone, SMS, or email. 

The ranks of the candidates will be determined on the basis of the marks scored by them in the exam. In case of two students securing same marks, the tie will be resolved in the following manner:

1. The candidate with higher percentile in Biology will be given higher ranking. 

2. In case two students have same percentile in Biology, candidate with higher percentile in Chemistry will be given higher ranking. 

3. In case of tie in both biology and chemistry, the candidate with higher percentile in Physics will be given higher ranking. 

4. In case, two candidates have the same percentile in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics,  the candidate older by age will be ranked higher. 

In 2017, AIIMS MBBS entrance result was announce don June 15, 2017. Last year, Nishita Purohit from Gujarat had emerged as the All India Topper in the AIIMS MBBS exam with 100 percentile. 

Click here for more Education News

AIIMS

