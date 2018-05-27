AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam Concludes, Results On June 18 The AIIMS MBBS entrance results will be declared on June 18.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS MBBS 2018: Entrance Exam Concludes, Results On June 18 @ Aiimsexams.org New Delhi: AIIMS MBBS entrance examination for admission to the MBBS Course of 2018 for AIIMS New Delhi and other eight All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) in last two days. The examination was held in 155 cities all over India. The duration of the examination was of three and half hours. The AIIMS MBBS examination was held on Saturday May 26, 2018 & Sunday, May 27, 2018. The AIIMS MBBS online entrance examination was conducted each day in two shifts.



was released on May 10.



The AIIMS MBBS competitive entrance examination was of one paper consisting of 200 Objective Type (Multiple Choice and Reason-Assertion type) questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge/Aptitude.



Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) carried 60 questions while General Knowledge and Aptitude & Logical Thinking had 10 questions.



The general standard of the questions of the AIIMS MBBS competitive entrance examination was that of 12th class under the 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science. However, no syllabus has been prescribed by the Institute for the examination.



According to the examination scheme, each correct response will get a score of 1 mark. Each incorrect response will get a score of minus-one-third. No credit will be given for the questions not answered or marked for review.



AIIMS MBBS 2018 Results



The AIIMS MBBS entrance results will be declared on June 18. The results will be released on aiimsexams.org.



The examination results for each shift would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores, Percentages, and Percentiles (up to 7 decimal places) separately for each of the four subjects (Biology, Physics, Chemistry and General Knowledge) and the Total.



The Percentile of the Total shall not be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of individual subjects.



