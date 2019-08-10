AIIMS Releases Allotment List For 3rd Round Of MBBS Counselling

AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019: ALlotmnet list for 3rd counselling has been published

AIIMS has released the result for 3rd round of counselling for MBBS admission 2019. The list of candidates selected for admission after the 3rd round of counselling and includes names of only those candidates who had completed the online procedure for AIIMS MBBS 3rd round of counselling. All candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 3rd Round of Seat Allocation/ Counselling are required to visit the website and actively exercise one of the following options - Acceptance OR Refusal by 5.00 p.m. on August 14, 2019 and report to allotted AIIMS by 5.00 p.m. on August 14 with their original documents/Demand Draft.

The demand draft of rupees one lakh is to be submitted only in case a student is not submitting original documents at the time of admission. The Demand Draft will be refunded once the student submits original certificates.

The documents required at the time of admission include:

Offer Letter Seat allocation letter Registration Slip Admit Card issued by AIIMS Self-attested copy of certificate in proof of passing the 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Senior School Certificate Examination/ Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination from a recognized Board. Self-attested copy of certificate from the Board showing his/her date of birth. Self-attested copy of marks sheet of the qualifying examination i.e. 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination in proof of having secured 60% or more marks (50% in case of SC/ST in aggregate in the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry & Biology).

AIIMS MBBS 3rd Allotment List For MBBS Counselling: Direct Link

The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:

SC/ST Certificate* issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi in language. Community should be clearly mentioned in the certificate.

OBC Certificate* issued by the competent authority for central Govt. jobs/for admission in Central Govt. College/Institute. The sub-caste should tally with the Central List of OBC. OBC Candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. OBC certificate must be in the Central Govt. Format as prescribed in the prospectus.

Physical Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board as mentioned in the prospectus.

Candidates must note that a certificate from any other person/authority will not be accepted and no further correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The name, designation and the seal of the officer should be legible in the certificate.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.