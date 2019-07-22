AIIMS MBBS 2019: Seat Allotment Result Released For Second Round Counselling

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Counselling and seat allotment result for 2nd round is available now

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS has released the result for 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation / Counselling for AIIMS MBBS 2019 Course. The AIIMS MBBS allotment result is available on the official website. There are three Groups of candidates who have been allocated seat in the 2nd Round of Seat allocation/Online Counselling. The procedures are different for each Group. Students are advised to follow instructions specific to their respective group to complete the admission process.

AIIMS MBBS 2nd Counselling Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official AIIMS website for admissions: aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the link provided for 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation / Counselling for AIIMS MBBS.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Look up your allotment status using your roll number.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 2nd Counselling Result: Direct Link

All candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 2nd Round of AIIMS MBBS Online Seat Allocation/Counselling are required to visit the website and mandatorily choose one of the following options by 5.00 P.M., on July 26, 2019. Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to forfeiture of the allocated seat and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 3rd Round.

Option 1: ACCEPT allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of Seat Allocation.

Option 2: ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 3rd ROUND of Seat Allocation.

Option 3: DECLINE / REFUSE allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in 3rd ROUND of Seat Allocation.

NGO Demands Cancellation Of AIIMS MBBS Counselling, Alleges Top Court Order Violation

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.