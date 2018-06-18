AIIMS MBBS Exam Result 2018 Declared At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 has been declared on the official website.

Education | | Updated: June 18, 2018 13:54 IST
AIIMS has declared MBBS entrance exam result

New Delhi:  AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 has been declared on the official website. Students would need their examination roll number to check their respective results. The MBBS Entrance Exam was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018 in two shifts on each day. Through the exam, 807 seats would be filled for MBBS course at the 9 AIIMS campuses spread across India. A total of 2649 candidates have been deemed qualified for the first round of centralized counselling. 

The category-wise cut off percentile for qualified candidates is as follows: 
 
aiims mbbs 2018 cut off, aiims 2018 cut off, aiims 2018 result, aiims mbbs cut off 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018 cut off as released by AIIMS, Delhi

How to check AIIMS MBBS Result 2018? 

Step one: Go to official website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the Academic courses tab.

Step three: Click on the link for MBBS.

Step four: Login to your account using the necessary details.

Step five: View your result. 

The merit list is prepared on the basis of the overall percentile score. The result is prepared in the form of Raw Score, Percentage, Percentile score in each of the four subjects, and overall percentile. 

Overall percentile of a candidate is not the aggregate of the percentile scores in each of the four subjects. 

Click here for more Education News

 

