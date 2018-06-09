JIPMER Result 2018 Declared: Highlights

Students can check the JIPMER result at jipmer.edu.in.
The exam was held on June 3, 2018 for granting admission to 200 seats in medical undergraduate courses. 150 seats are available for intake at JIPMER Puducherry and rest 50 are available at JIPMER Karaikal.
MBBS counselling will begin on June 26, 2018 at JIPMER Academic Centre, Puducherry.
Close to 1 lakh 60 thousand students had appeared for the exam which was held at 290 centres nationwide.
CommentsIndividual rank letters will be provided to the qualified candidates online. Such candidates can download it online June 12, 2018 onwards.
