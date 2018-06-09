JIPMER Result 2018 Declared: Highlights Students can check the JIPMER result at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER Puducherry has announced the MBBS entrance exam result which was speculated to be announced on or after June 20, 2018. JIPMER result 2018 came unexpectedly on June 8, 2018 at jipmer.edu.in. As of now, the official website of JIPMER Puducherry is not responding. Ankadala Anirudh Babu is the topper with a percentile score of 99.9987799. Akhil Tambi, Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan have secured the second, third and fourth position, respectively. Keerthana K, the NEET topper of Tamil Nadu, is the female topper in the exam. She has secured 5th position in the overall merit list.Students can check the JIPMER result at jipmer.edu.in.The exam was held on June 3, 2018 for granting admission to 200 seats in medical undergraduate courses. 150 seats are available for intake at JIPMER Puducherry and rest 50 are available at JIPMER Karaikal.MBBS counselling will begin on June 26, 2018 at JIPMER Academic Centre, Puducherry.Close to 1 lakh 60 thousand students had appeared for the exam which was held at 290 centres nationwide. Individual rank letters will be provided to the qualified candidates online. Such candidates can download it online June 12, 2018 onwards.