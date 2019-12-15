JIPMER PG 2020 Result Next Week

JIPMER PG 2020 result is expected in the coming week

JIPMER PG 2020 result will be released next week. As per the official JIPMER PG 2020 schedule, the result for the MD/MS entrance exam shall be available on or before December 18, 2019. The result will be released on the institute's official website. After result declaration, JIPMER will begin the counselling process. The admission formalities are to be completed by the end of 019 and the course will commence on January 1, 2020.

JIPMER PG 2020 was held on December 8, 2019 in single shift. It was a computer-based test (CBT). The examination paper had 250 questions out of which 100 were from Basic Clinical Sciences, and 150 were from Clinical Sciences.

The institute will prepare merit list on the basis of marks/percentile scored by candidates. In each category the total number of candidate to be called for counseling will be 10 times the number of seats available in each category.

The tentative date for first counselling is December 27, 2019. Bio-metric finger print and image verification of the candidate will be done on the day of counselling.

It is likely that this would be the last edition of the JIPMER entrance test which may in the future be replaced by NEET PG exam.

The notice for JIPMER PG 2020 exam says, "Since NMC 2019, not yet setup, hence the Entrance Examination / Admission process of January 2020 Session will be conducted by JIPMER."

The exam may be discontinued and replaced by NEET or a similar national-level examination after NMC is set up.

