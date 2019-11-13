JIPMER Releases Admit Card For PG Entrance Exam 2020

JIPMER PG 2020 entrance exam admit card is available for download

JIPMER PG 2020 entrance exam admit card is available for download on the official website. The JIPMER PG entrance exam will be held on December 8, 2019. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their JIPMER PG hall tickets using their user id and password created at the time of registration for the exam.

JIPMER PG 2020 will be held in computer-based mode. The examination will be of three hours duration (from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm). The computer-based entrance test will be conducted in one shift only.

The language for the examination will be English only. The examination paper will have 250 questions out of which 100 will be from Basic Clinical Sciences, and 150 will be from Clinical Sciences.

The JIPMER PG 2020 result will tentatively be released on December 18, 2019. The institute will prepare merit list on the basis of marks/percentile scored by candidates. In each category the total number of candidate to be called for counseling will be 10 times the number of seats available in each category.

It is likely that this would be the last edition of the JIPMER entrance test which may in the future be replaced by NEET PG exam.

The notice for JIPMER PG 2020 exam says, "Since NMC 2019, not yet setup, hence the Entrance Examination / Admission process of January 2020 Session will be conducted by JIPMER."

The exam may be discontinued and replaced by NEET or a similar national-level examination after NMC is set up.

