JIPMER Begins Online Application For PG Entrance Exam 2020

JIPMER PG 2020: Online application process begins on jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER PG 2020 application process begins today in online mode. Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has opened application window for PG admission for the 2020 academic session. The last date to apply for JIPMER PG entrance exam is October 25, 2019. The JIPMER PG hall tickets would be released on November 13, 2019. The entrance examination has been scheduled on December 8, 2019.

Candidates applying for JIPMER PG exam must have an MBBS or an equivalent Degree recognized by the Medical Council of India. The candidate must also have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory rotating internship/Practical training on or before December 31, 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam from the official JIPMER website, ' jipmer.edu.in'.

The application fee is Rs. 1600 for all categories except for SC/St category candidates for whom the application fee is Rs. 1200. The application fee for Foreign Nationals is Rs. 3000. OPH/PwD candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

JIPMER PG 2020 will be held in computer-based mode. The examination will be of three hours duration (from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm). The computer-based entrance test will be conducted in one shift only.

The language for the examination will be English only. The examination paper will have 250 questions out of which 100 will be from Basic Clinical Sciences, and 150 will be from Clinical Sciences.

