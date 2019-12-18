JIPMER Announces Result For Medical PG Entrance Exam

The JIPMER MD/ MS results are available on the official website.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the result of the entrance exam held on December 8 for admission to MD/ MS courses. The JIPMER MD/ MS results are available on the official website. Counselling will begin on December 27 for admission to the courses. Individual rank cards will be made available on the website of JIPMER on December 19. Results have also been released for DM/ M.CH courses for which exam was held on December 8. Candidates can download the result from the website of JIPMER and can also download the individual rank card which is available online.

JIPMER MD/ MS Result (Rank List)

JIPMER DM/ M.CH Result (Rank List)

The admission formalities are to be completed by the end of 2019 and the course will commence on January 1, 2020.

A total of 14,659 candidates had appeared for the exam this year for MD/ MS course.

Till this year, JIPMER conducted its entrance exams. From next year, the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in JIPMER would be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As of now, no such decision has been taken for the PG medical courses. The notice for JIPMER PG 2020 exam says, "Since NMC 2019, not yet setup, hence the Entrance Examination / Admission process of January 2020 Session will be conducted by JIPMER."

Click here for more Education News