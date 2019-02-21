AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration Process Today; Link Redirects To Different Website

AIIMS MBBS 2019 final registration process to begin today

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration process begins today. However, students may have difficulty in completing the final registration process since the link given on the AIIMS application portal is redirecting to a Microsoft Information Services page with no hint of application link. We are in the process of confirming when this issue will be resolved.

Meanwhile, AIIMS will be providing another chance to students who have completed the Basic Registration process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam but failed to generate unique code by the last date. All such candidates will be able to generate their code starting from February 23, 2019 till March 12, 2019.

Consequently the Final Registration Process for those candidates who have not yet generated their unique code will begin from February 23, 2019 and end on March 12, 2019.

It is vital for students to complete the final registration process without which they won't be issued an admit card and won't be allowed for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam will be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Admit cards for the exam will be available May 15, 2019 onwards.

