AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration To Begin Tomorrow

AIIMS MBBS 2019 final registration starts tomorrow at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will begin Final Registration Process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam on February 21, 2019. AIIMS will also be providing another opportunity to students who have completed the AIIMS MBBS Basic Registration process but have not generated unique code till date. The facility for Generation of Code will be available from February 23, 2019 and will close on March 12, 2019. No further opportunity will be given to students for generation of the unique code.

Unique code is required for completing Final Registration Process and hence the Final Registration Process for those candidates who have not yet generated their unique code will begin from February 23, 2019. Such candidates will be allowed to generate the unique code till March 12, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

AIIMS has begun two-step registration process for MBBS courses from this academic year to reduce the amount of mistakes made by students in their application forms. Students who have completed the Basic Registration process and have generated the Unique code will be allowed to complete the Final Registration process.

Final Registration is the last step in AIIMS MBBS application process and a student will not be allowed to appear for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam if they have completed the Basic Registration only and fail to complete the Final Registration.

