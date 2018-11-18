AIIMS Introduces Two Tier Registration Process For MBBS Entrance Exam

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Registration Date

This year onwards, AIIMS MBBS aspirants shall have to register for the entrance exam in two phases. For AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019, online registration will begin on November 30, 2018. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the basic registration till January 3, 2019. The formalities of the final registration process will continue till March, 2019. Candidates whose basic registration is completed successfully will be allowed for the final process. After the basic registration candidates will be informed about the errors in their application form and will be given adequate time to edit the same. AIIMS will release the candidature of the applicants thereafter they can proceed for the final registration process.

'Candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and desirous of applying for MBBS course of AIIMS,' as per the eligibility norms set by the institute. Applicants must have scored minimum 60% in the qualifying exam.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam will be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Admit cards for the exam will be available May 15, 2019 onwards.

