AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic Registration Process To Start Soon @ Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The Basic Registration process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam will begin soon. For the exam being conducted 2019 onwards, AIIMS has decided to adopt two-stage registration process for MBBS entrance exam as well. In this model, candidates would complete a basic registration, almost six months before the exam, and then complete a final registration a couple months before the exam.

The Basic Registration for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam will begin soon. As per an official notification, the basic registration process is scheduled to begin in the second week of November. While the second week is over, we can expect that the process will begin in the next couple of days.

Once a candidate completes the basic registration on the website, they would not need to complete the basic registration process again. Basic Registration is enduring for life.

In the Basic Registration process, students will need to provide only basic details and upload images. There is no application fee involved in the basic registration stage.

The particulars and images submitted at the time of Basic Registration will be screened, and there would be adequate time to correct errors and deficiencies. The candidates will be informed whether their registration is accepted, and their details will be stored with an unique identification number. Thus, candidates will not be subjected to the pressures of last minute rush and the fear of rejection of applications without any time left to make amends.

