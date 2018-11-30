AIIMS MBBS 2019 Basic Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS MBBS 2019 basic registration process has begun. Students can complete the basic registration process through the official website. The AIIMS MBBS basic registration process is compulsory for all students and those who fail to complete this process will not be allowed to participate in the final registration process ahead of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Registration: How to apply?

Step one: Go to official AIIMS website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the Academic Courses tab.

Step three: Click on MBBS link and in the pop up box click on 'Proceed'

Step four: Click on New Basic Registration link.

Keep the following documents at hand before beginning the basic registration process:

Valid E-mail ID and Mobile (These are essential for registration and subsequent communication).

Personal details

Valid Photo ID. This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.

Scanned/digital image of recent colour size photograph with white background

Image of signature

Image of Left thumb impression

Mark-sheet/Admit Card of Class 12/Class 10 (Board Exams)

Category Certificate, if applicable

PWBD(Persons With Benchmark Disability) Certificate, if applicable

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Basic Registration Direct Link

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the basic registration till January 3, 2019. The formalities of the final registration process will continue till March, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26. The exam will be held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

