AIIMS MBBS 2019 Registration Tomorrow

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Registration Date, Website, Exam Details

The newly introduced two tier registration procedure for AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam will begin tomorrow. The exam taken by 2.5 lakh medical aspirants annually is one of the biggest exams, after the centrally conducted NEET. Candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology can apply for the exam at the official website aiimsexams.org. The basic registration process will continue till January 3, 2019 and formalities of the final registration process will continue till March, 2019.

Click here for more information on AIIMS MBBS Two Tier Registration Process

Only those candidates whose basic registration is completed successfully will be allowed for the final process. After the basic registration candidates will be informed about the errors in their application form and will be given adequate time to edit the same.

AIIMS will release the candidature of the applicants after the basic registration, after which they can proceed for the final registration process.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be held on May 25 and 26. The exam will be held for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana

Last time, 7617 candidates had qualified the exam and 2649 candidates were deemed qualified for the first round of centralized counselling. Eliza Bansal from Punjab's Sangrur district, topped the exam last time.

