JIPMER 2019 Registration: MBBS Application Form Released @ Jipmer.edu.in; Details Here

JIPMER 2019 Registration: JIPMER MBBS Application Form Released @ Jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER 2019 registration: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the JIPMER registration 2019 prospectus and the JIPMER MBBS registration window. JIPMER undergraduate notification has been released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in. JIPMER MBBS admission entrance test will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. The online registration of JIPMER MBBS application form will be closed on April 12, 2019.

JIPMER MBBS application 2019: Eligibility details

The Applicant should be an Indian National / Overseas Citizen of India.

Candidates should have completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the ageon or before 31st December 2019, the year of his/her admission to the first year MBBS i.e. they should have been born on or before 01-01-2003.

There will be no no upper age limit.

The applicants should have passed the qualifying examinations in the manner as mentioned below:

(a) Class 12 after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the NCERT after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

b) The Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than those mentioned in the list appended in Annexure - I, will have to submit an Eligibility Certificate before admission is finalized. Obtaining such an Eligibility Certificate from Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi is essential for OCI/NRI for admission to JIPMER M.B.B.S. Course.

(c) The applicant must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology at the qualifying examination for general (UR) / EWSs category.

JIPMER registration 2019: Important dates

JIPMER MBBS Online registration begins March 6 from 11.00 AM Online registration closes on April 12 by 5.00 PM Download of hall ticket from JIPMER website www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in / www.jipmer.edu.in (The hall tickets will be made available through Internet download ONLY and NOT by Post) Macy 20 10.00 AM to June 2 8.00 AM Date of JIPMER MBBS entrance examination June 2 Time of entrance examination (Two Shifts) Morning Shift :- 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Afternoon Shift :- 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM Expected date of publication of Merit List On or Before June 21, 2019 Counseling of Choosing for JIPMER Puducherry (OR) JIPMER Karaikal First Counseling (Tentative) 26th to 28th JUNE 2019 Second Counseling (Tentative) 24th JULY 2019 Third Counseling (Tentative) 21st AUGUST 2019 Final Counseling (Tentative) 26th SEPTEMBER 2019 Admission formalities (Medical Board & submission of the receipt for payment of fees etc…) 01.07.2019 (Monday) 8.00 AM. For the Students who have opted to Join in JIPMER, Karaikal. After Medical Board, the selected students should report on 03.07.2019 at JIPMER Karaikal, Karaikal 02.07.2019 (Tuesday) 8.00 AM For the Students who have opted to join in JIPMER, Puducherry Issue of Admission Letter & Letter for Hostel accommodation July 1- For Karaikal Students July 2 - For Puducherry Students Commencement of Course July 3, 09.00 AM Foundation Course Foundation course will be held for JIPMER, Puducherry &JIPMER, Karaikal separately at the respective places. Close of Admissions- MBBS 2019 Session 30.09.2019 (Monday)

