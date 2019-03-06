JIPMER 2019 Registration: MBBS Application Form Released @ Jipmer.edu.in; Details Here

JIPMER 2019 registration: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the JIPMER registration 2019 prospectus and the JIPMER MBBS registration window. JIPMER undergraduate notification has been released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in. JIPMER MBBS admission entrance test will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. The online registration of JIPMER MBBS application form will be closed on April 12, 2019.
JIPMER MBBS application 2019: Eligibility details
The Applicant should be an Indian National / Overseas Citizen of India.
Candidates should have completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the ageon or before 31st December 2019, the year of his/her admission to the first year MBBS i.e. they should have been born on or before 01-01-2003.
There will be no no upper age limit.
The applicants should have passed the qualifying examinations in the manner as mentioned below:
(a) Class 12 after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) or any other elective with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the NCERT after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.
b) The Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than those mentioned in the list appended in Annexure - I, will have to submit an Eligibility Certificate before admission is finalized. Obtaining such an Eligibility Certificate from Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi is essential for OCI/NRI for admission to JIPMER M.B.B.S. Course.
(c) The applicant must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology at the qualifying examination for general (UR) / EWSs category.
JIPMER registration 2019: Important dates
