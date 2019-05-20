JIPMER Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

JIPMER MBBS admit card has been released on the official website

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card for the MBBS entrance exam. Candidates who had registered for the examination may download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in. The last date to download the admit card is June 2, 2019 at 8:00 am. JIPMER MBBS exam will be conducted on June 2, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e, morning shift (10:00 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon shift (3:00 pm to 5:30 pm).

JIPMER MBBS Admit Card 2019: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMER

Step 2: Go to the latest updates section

Step 3: Click on the "JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination Hall Ticket-2019".

Step 4: A new page will appear.

Step 5: Candidates have to enter their user ID and password.

Step 6: Press login. View and download your admit card.

JIPMER MBBS Admit Card Download: Direct Link

The common entrance examination is conducted for 200 seats. The distribution of seats is 150 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats in JIPMER Karaikal. Merit list will be published on or before June 21, 2019. JIPMER MBBS course will commence from July 3, 2019. Duration of the JIPMER MBBS 2019 course is 4 years and 6 months as per the academic calendar of JIPMER. One year of Rotatory Internship is compulsory for the award of degree.

