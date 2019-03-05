JIPMER MBBS Notification 2019 Soon @ Jipmer.edu.in; Details Here

JIPMER MBBS notification 2019 will be released soon @ jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIPMER will release the JIPMER MBBS notification 2019 soon. According to reports, the JIPMER MBBS notification 2019 will be released on March 6, i.e. Wednesday tomorrow. The undergraduate notification will be released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in. Talking to media today, official from the Institute said this year's entrance test for JIPMER MBBS admission will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts.

According to the official, JIPMER expects as many as 2 lakh candidates to register for the online examination. He also said the number of registered candidates last year was 1,97,745.

A Times of India report suggested the candidates will be given chance to register for JIPMER MMBS entrance examination till April 12, 2019 for the exam scheduled in June.

Last year, the JIPMER registration had started on March 7 and was concluded on April 13. The entrance examination was held on June 3 and results were declared on June second week.

Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.

Through JIPMER MBBS 2019, students are admitted to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

Click here for more Education News

