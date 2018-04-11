JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Registration Closes Soon @ Jipmer.edu.in; Check Details Here

Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.
Through JIPMER MBBS 2018, students are admitted to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER Karaikal.
According to the official JIPMER notification, if the entrance exam is conducted in single shift, then it will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and if it is conducted in two shifts, then the second shift will be from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
To be eligible for JIPMER MBBS 2018 exam, the candidate must have completed Higher/Senior Secondary Exam or any other exam which is equivalent to 10+2 after a 12 year period of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (which shall include practical elements in all these subjects) or any other elective with English.
The candidate must have passed in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have 60% marks taken together in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology in the qualifying examination. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH category, minimum marks requirement is 50%.
Comments
Click here for more Education News