JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Registration Closes Soon @ Jipmer.edu.in; Check Details Here Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will close the online registration for JIPMER MBBS 2018 entrance examination on April 13 this week.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Through JIPMER MBBS 2018, students are admitted to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. JIPMER MBBS 2018 Registration: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will close the online registration for JIPMER MBBS 2018 entrance examination on April 13 this week. The online registration for the MBBS courses entrance examination is being held on its official website jipmer.edu.in. The online application registration started on March 7 and the entrance examination will be held on June 3, 2018. Hall ticket or admit card for the test will be released on May 21 and the same will be made available for the applicants till June 3, the date of the examination.



Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.



Through JIPMER MBBS 2018, students are admitted to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.



There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER Karaikal.



According to the official JIPMER notification, if the entrance exam is conducted in single shift, then it will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and if it is conducted in two shifts, then the second shift will be from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.



To be eligible for JIPMER MBBS 2018 exam, the candidate must have completed Higher/Senior Secondary Exam or any other exam which is equivalent to 10+2 after a 12 year period of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (which shall include practical elements in all these subjects) or any other elective with English.



The candidate must have passed in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have 60% marks taken together in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology in the qualifying examination. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH category, minimum marks requirement is 50%.



Those applying for JIPMER MBBS 2018 must have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2018. There is no upper age limit.



