JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online Application Begins; Exam On June 3 The online registration for JIPMER MBBS 2018 has begun on the official website. The online registration begins today and will end on April 13, 2018.

The registration for JIPMER MBBS is being conducted a bit earlier this year. Last year, the registration process had started on March 27, 2017.





Important Dates



Commencement of online registration: March 7, 2018

Last date for online registration: April 13, 2018

Download of hall ticket from the official website: May 21, 2018 to June 3, 2018

Date of exam: June 3, 2018



Note: If the exam is conducted in single shift, then it will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. If the exam is conducted in two shifts, then the second shift will be from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.





Eligibility



The candidate must have completed Higher/Senior Secondary Exam or any other exam which is equivalent to 10+2 after a 12 year period of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (which shall include practical elements in all these subjects) or any other elective with English.





The candidate must have passed in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have 60% marks taken together in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology in the qualifying examination. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH category, minimum marks requirement is 50%.





The candidate must have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2018. There is no upper age limit.





Application Process



Application process will begin online on the official website (www.jipmer.edu.in). The application fee will be accepted only in the online mode and can be submitted using debit card, credit card, or Internet banking method.





The application fee for General (UR) and P-(UR) and OBC and P-OBC candidates is Rs. 1500, for SC/ST and P-SC/ST is Rs. 1200. For NRI/OCI candidates, the application fee is Rs. 3000. Candidates belonging to OPH and P-OPH categories are exempted from application fee.





Click here for more



