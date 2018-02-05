AIIMS MBBS 2018: Online Application Process Begins; Check Eligibility The application process for AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam has begun. The online application process is being conducted on the official website and last date to apply is March 5, 2018.

The application process for AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam has begun. The



The eligibility criteria required is explained in detail below.



Age



The candidate must have attained the age of 17 years as on December 31 of the year of admission, that is, candidates born on or after January 2, 2002 are not eligible to apply.



Academic Qualification



The candidate must have passed or is appearing or appeared in class 12th board exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as compulsory subjects.



Candidates belonging to General and OBC category must have minimum aggregate of 60% marks in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OPH category, minimum aggregate marks required is 50%. Those with CGPA Grades will have to apply the conversion factor in the application form.



Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)



For OCI, registered under Section 7A of citizenship can also apply and all the rules and regulations as applicable to Indian nationals will be applicable on them. They will also have to submit a certificate to prove their registration under the Section 7A of Citizenship Act 1955.



Foreign Nationals



Foreign Candidates who are nominated by the Government of India are required to obtain minimum 50% marks in aggregate in the subjects English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their intermediate science or any other equivalent examination to be eligible for admission to MBBS.



Foreign candidates nominated by Government of India will not be required to appear in the competitive entrance test.



