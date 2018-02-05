AIIMS MBBS 2018: Online Application Process Begins At Aiimsexams.org The application process for AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Test has begun. The application process is being conducted online on the Institute's official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS MBBS 2018: Online Application Process Begins At Aiimsexams.org New Delhi: The application process for AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Test has begun. The application process is being conducted online on the Institute's official website. The candidates who apply for admission to the MBBS programme at AIIMS Delhi and eight other AIIMS Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra) will be selected through a computer based test which will be conducted in May 2018. The result will be declared on June 14, 2018 and after that counselling will begin.



AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance Test: How to Apply?



Step One: Go to official website: www.aiimsexams.org

Step two: Click on Academic Courses tab.

Step three: Now, click on MBBS ink.

Step four: Read the instruction provided and click on Proceed.

Step five: Click on New Registration and complete the process.



Application will not be considered complete without application fee. After completion of the application process, an acknowledgement will be forwarded to the to the registered email id. However, the status of the admit card will be made available on the website on May 1, 2018.



The exam, which will be conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018, will be conducted for three and half hours duration in two shifts on both days.



