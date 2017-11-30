JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online Registration To Begin Early, Check Details

Online Registration: 7 March 2018 to 13 April 2018

Entrance Exam: 3 June 2018

First Counselling: 27-29 June 2018

Second Counselling: 25 July 2018

Third Counselling: 20 August 2018

Final counselling: 28 September 2018

Date of closing of admission: 30 September 2018

Online registration for JIPMER MBBS 2018 will begin early this year. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will begin registration process for the MBBS entrance exam 2018 on 7 March; last year the registration had begun on 27 March. One of the top ranked medical education institutes in the country, JIPMER MBSS entrance exam witnesses huge attention from aspirants. As notified by JIPMER, the MBBS entrance exam will be held on 3 June 2018. Details of the exam can be found at the official website jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.Last time, the exam was held on 4 June 2017 and the hall tickets for the same were released a week before. JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as repeat 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. The entrance examination was held for a total of 200 seats; 150 out of which are at JIPMER Puducherry and the rest at JIPMER Karaikal.