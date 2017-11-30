JIPMER MBBS 2018: Online Registration To Begin Early, Check Details

JIPMER MBBS Date Sheet 2018
- Online Registration: 7 March 2018 to 13 April 2018
- Entrance Exam: 3 June 2018
- First Counselling: 27-29 June 2018
- Second Counselling: 25 July 2018
- Third Counselling: 20 August 2018
- Final counselling: 28 September 2018
- Date of closing of admission: 30 September 2018
Last time, the exam was held on 4 June 2017 and the hall tickets for the same were released a week before. JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. The entrance examination was held for a total of 200 seats; 150 out of which are at JIPMER Puducherry and the rest at JIPMER Karaikal.
