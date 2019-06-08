JIPMER Results 2019: MBBS Admission Merit List Out. Check Here

JIPMER results have been released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER results 2019: List of shortlisted candidates for first counselling for JIPMER MBBS 2019 has been released on the official website of JIPMER, Puducherry. The JIPMER results have been released on the basis of the entrance exam held on June 2, 2019 (Sunday). On basis of the JIPMER results, the counselling of shortlisted candidates will be held on three days; June 26, 27 and 28. JIPMER results and merit lists have been released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

According to the JIPMER results' notification, the counselling for general candidates will be held on June 26 while the OBC/SC/ST candidates will have to attend the counselling on June 27. Counselling for the Puducherry and NRI candidates will be held on June 28.

The candidates will be permitted to attend the counseling only after verification of Biometric finger print, Photo and Certificates (for list of certificates to be brought on the day of counselling refer the official JIPMER prospectus).

JIPMER results 2019: Merit list

Check the complete merit list of JIPMER results here:

JIPMER results 2019: Merit list part 1

JIPMER results 2019: Merit list part 2

The category wise ranks are available on this link:

JIPMER results 2019: category wise rank lists

All applicants who have appeared for the entrance Examination can download their individual Rank Letter from official website of JIPMER (www.jipmer.edu.in) from June 12 (Wednesday) from 11.00 AM onwards.

No individual communication will be sent to any candidates.

The candidates are informed to check the JIPMER website periodically for relevant and updated instructions on counselling.

Change of counselling date will not be allowed to any candidate under any circumstances, according to a statement by JIPMER.

