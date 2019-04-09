JIPMER MBBS Admission: Online Registration Closes This Week

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Apply Online Before April 12

For MBBS entrance exam at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), online registration will close on April 12. Candidates can register for the exam at the official website jipmer.edu.in. JIPMER MBBS admission entrance test will be held online in two shifts on June 2. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. Admit cards for JIPMER MBBS entrance exam will be released on May 20 and will be available online till the exam date.

The common entrance exam for JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal is held for 200 medical seats. 150 seats are available under JIPMER Puducherry.

While there is no upper age limit, the minimum age limit for candidates is 17 years. Applicants must have cleared class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology and English subjects individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Bio-technology.

The merit list will be released on or before June 21.

The first counseling will be held on June 26-28 and second counseling on July 24. The counseling process will conclude in September and courses will commence on July 3.

The foundation course will be held for JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal separately.

