AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic Registration Process To Begin Shortly At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic Registration Process To Begin Shortly

AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS MBBS 2019 Basic Registration process will begin soon. Candidates will be able to complete the basic registration process on the official website for AIIMS Exams (www.aiimsexams.org). This year onward, AIIMS has introduced two-tier registration process for MBBS course too. Earlier two-tier mode of registration was followed only for PG medical and dental courses.

In the two-tier process candidates would need to complete basic registration process first, the window for which will be opened today. The basic registration process will be conducted almost 6 months prior to the exam. Those who complete the basic registration process will then have to complete final registration process, which will be conducted roughly two months before the exam.

Those who miss out on the basic registration process now will not be allowed to apply for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam during the final registration phase.

Since no application fee is required for Basic Registration, all students are advised to complete the process. In the Basic Registration process, students will need to provide only basic details and upload images.

Once a candidate completes the basic registration on the website, they would not need to complete the basic registration process again. Basic Registration is enduring for life.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the basic registration till January 3, 2019. The formalities of the final registration process will continue till March, 2019.

