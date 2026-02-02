AFCAT 1 Answer Key 2026 Released, Response Sheet Available For Download

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1 answer key 2026 along with the question paper and candidate response sheet. Candidates can download these documents from the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

The AFCAT 1 exam 2026 was conducted on January 31, 2026, for recruitment to various branches of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force intends to fill a total of 340 vacancies through this exam. Admit cards for this recruitment process were released on January 22, 2026.

The AFCAT 1 answer key 2026 has been released as a PDF file, containing the correct answers to all 100 objective questions asked in the exam. These answers are sorted by question number and question paper set, such as A, B, C, or D. The AFCAT exam carries a total of 300 marks. The marking system assigns three marks for each correct answer, one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer and no marks are added or subtracted for skipped questions. Candidates can calculate their estimated scores before the results are declared using the answer key and response sheet.

The Indian Air Force has also provided a facility to submit objections related to the question paper or provisional answer key. Candidates can submit their objections through the official login portal within the stipulated time limit. The official website also clarifies that objections submitted through any other means or after the due date will not be considered.

To download the AFCAT 1 answer key and response sheet, candidates must visit the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. There, click on the AFCAT 1 2026 answer key link and log in with their user ID and password. Then, access the answer key and response sheet for their exam set.