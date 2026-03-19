Book Review | The Day IAF Broke PAF's Back: 'The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled'

In the high-octane world of aerial combat literature, Vishnu Som's book The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled is a bone-rattling roar of an afterburner take-off. It offers a cockpit-eye view of Operation Sindoor - the 2025 Indian heavy-hammer response to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Sky Warriors is both a technical and operational post-game analysis of this high-intensity clash, delivering a narrative that is as much a white paper on modern SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defence) as it is a gripping and sharply written combat chronicle.

Som recounts the 2025 air war with definitive knowledge and insider accounts, deconstructing it with the precision of a Tom Clancy thriller. For tech enthusiasts, the book is a goldmine. You're not just reading about systems, you're inside them. We're talking BVR radar locks, BrahMos launch sequences, and the cold logic of S-400 engagement envelopes.

But the real brilliance lies in his analysis of the escalation matrix. Som highlights an IAF that has matured into a multi-domain warfare machine - one that knows exactly when to exercise restraint and when to unleash decisive force.

'The Sky Warriors' is the story of Operation Sindoor told by the IAF.

The standout revelation, however, is the strategic decapitation of the PAF. While the first-day dogfights following the IAF strikes on terrorist camps grabbed headlines, Som pulls back the curtain on the overwhelming kinetic response against Pakistan's air defence sites, airfields, and command-and-control (C2) centres. Using BrahMos-NG, SCALP, Harop, and other precision-attack munitions and drones, the IAF didn't just win a skirmish-it induced paralysis and altered the trajectory of this 88-hour war. Beyond the initial scramble of the first day, the PAF had little left to demonstrate, unlike in the wars of 1965 and 1971. Within 48 hours, it was rendered largely inconsequential. Pakistan's air defence lay in shambles, its fighter fleet was reduced to ineffective patrols, and the IAF's Integrated Air Defence Ground System (IADGS) stood as an impenetrable shield.

With runways cratered, assets destroyed both in the air and on the ground, and logistics and command nodes under severe pressure, Pakistan's DGMO ultimately sought a ceasefire, averting further irreversible degradation of PAF capabilities.

The air warriors, Som profiles, men and women in blue, going beyond the call of duty, embody a brand of quiet, lethal professionalism that should inspire national pride. The book highlights Cold Start precision and the sheer grit of pilots who stared down an escalation matrix and didn't blink. You feel the tension of pilots managing "Master Caution" alarms in hostile skies, the discipline of split-second decisions under strict Rules of Engagement (ROE), and the seamless coordination between cockpit and command centres. Som presents warfare at its most precise-and most human.

The Sky Warriors isn't just another military account. It is fast-paced, gripping, and deeply relevant in a world where air dominance defines geopolitical power. It's not just a record of conflict; it's a tribute to the technical and operational evolution of the Indian Air Force, which captures the new normal for India.

The Sky Warriors is an essential pick for casual readers and enthusiasts alike, a high-Mach dive into the present and future of air combat. If you want to understand how modern wars are truly won, or simply experience a narrative that never lets go, this book is a must-read.

Sameer Joshi, an ex-IAF fighter pilot, is the CEO and Director of NewSpace Research and Technologies

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author