5-Year-Old Indian-Origin Math, Science Prodigy Honoured At Ontario Legislative Assembly

Five-year-old Indian-origin mathematics and science prodigy Arjun Vishal Prajapati, whose family has roots in Vadodara, Gujarat, was honoured at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario on October 29, 2026, in recognition of his exceptional intellectual abilities.

At an age when most children are just beginning their formal education, Arjun has already attracted national and international attention for his achievements. He became a member of two internationally recognised high-IQ societies, Mensa and Intertel, at just four years old and received congratulatory letters from Canada's Prime Minister and Ontario's Premier. His recognition at the provincial legislature marks another significant milestone in his journey.

During the visit, Arjun and his family received a warm welcome at the provincial legislature. Member of Provincial Parliament Mary-Margaret McMahon presented him with a Certificate of Recognition and Achievement, acknowledging his accomplishments, including his admission to Mensa and Intertel at the age of four.

Arjun was also introduced during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly. He was accompanied by his father, Dr Vishal V Prajapati, his mother, Mahitha Thota, and his younger sister, Aadya. Arjun witnessed the proceedings of the Ontario Legislature, including Question Period, during which elected representatives questioned the provincial government.

The family also toured the historic Legislative Assembly building, met Members of Provincial Parliament, and attended lunch at Queen's Park.

For Arjun's parents, the experience was nothing short of surreal.

"Watching our little Arjun being formally introduced, recognised, and honoured at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario was an incredibly proud and emotional moment for our family. We never imagined that his curiosity, love for books, and passion for learning would take us to such extraordinary places," said his father, Dr Vishal V Prajapati.

"To see his name become part of the official proceedings of the Ontario Legislature, receive a certificate recognising his achievements, and share this once-in-a-lifetime experience together as a family was truly unforgettable," he said.

Arjun has also received congratulatory letters from two of Canada's prominent political leaders. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, sent him a personalised letter acknowledging his exceptional accomplishments at such a young age.

He also received a letter from Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, recognising his achievements.

These acknowledgements, followed by his formal recognition at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, mark an extraordinary series of milestones for a child who has only recently celebrated his fifth birthday.

IQ Of 141 Places Arjun In The 99.7th Percentile

Following a comprehensive cognitive assessment using the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, Fifth Edition (SB5), Arjun achieved a Full Scale IQ score of 141, placing him in the 99.7th percentile.

His assessment revealed exceptional cognitive abilities across several domains:

Full Scale IQ: 141 (99.7th percentile)

Nonverbal IQ: 149 (at or above the 99.9th percentile)

Fluid Reasoning: 144 (99.8th percentile)

Working Memory: 146 (99.9th percentile)

These results supported his admission to Mensa and Intertel, two internationally recognised high-IQ societies, at just four years of age.

Mensa admits individuals who score within the top two per cent of the population on an accepted intelligence test, while Intertel has a more selective qualifying threshold, generally corresponding to the top 1 per cent.

Becoming a member of both societies at such a young age represents a noteworthy intellectual milestone.

However, Arjun's parents emphasise that his curiosity, passion for learning, and enthusiasm for discovering new things were evident long before he underwent any formal assessment.

From Reading At 18 Months To Exploring More Than 3,000 Books

Arjun's intellectual journey began remarkably early.

At around 18 months of age, he started recognising and reading simple words in children's picture books before gradually progressing to increasingly complex reading material.

Today, at just five years old, he has explored more than 3,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, astronomy, physics, biology, human anatomy, genetics, history, and scientific discoveries.

For Arjun, reading is far more than a hobby. It has become an integral part of his everyday life.

He frequently reads before bedtime, keeps books beside his pillow, and often reaches for one shortly after waking up.

His parents even maintain a collection of eight to 10 books in their car because Arjun enjoys reading during journeys.

"One day, I asked him why he always wanted to carry a book wherever we went. He simply replied, 'Daddy, what if I get bored? I should have at least one book to read!' That perfectly captures how much reading means to him," recalled Dr Prajapati.

Libraries and book fairs are among Arjun's favourite destinations, where he can spend hours exploring books on different subjects.

A Young Mind Fascinated By Mathematics, Science And Human Physiology

Arjun's intellectual curiosity extends well beyond reading.

He has developed a keen interest in mathematics, astronomy, physics, genetics, microbiology, and human physiology.

In mathematics, he knows multiplication tables from 1 to 20 and enjoys exploring addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, squares, cubes, numerical patterns, and logical reasoning.

He also engages with mathematical concepts and problems typically introduced to considerably older children, including some at approximately the Grade 5 level.

What particularly fascinates his parents is his ability to ask thought-provoking questions.

On one occasion, he unexpectedly asked his father:

"Daddy, what is infinity minus infinity?"

His fascination with science is equally remarkable.

He enjoys learning about the cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and immune systems, including the functions of blood cells, lymphocytes, and different organs.

His curiosity has also led him to explore how HIV affects CD4 T-cells and how the immune system protects the body against infections.

Exploring Human Physiology Through Northwestern University, Visiting Harvard And MIT

Arjun's fascination with medical science and the human body has extended beyond independent reading to structured academic enrichment.

At just five years old, he has completed coursework in Human Physiology through Northwestern University's Center for Talent Development (CTD), a university-based programme offering enrichment opportunities for academically advanced learners.

He has also pursued enrichment in Cell Biology, exploring the fundamental building blocks of life and the functions of living cells.

His interests include the cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and immune systems, as well as human anatomy, genetics, and microbiology. These experiences have given him opportunities to explore scientific subjects typically introduced much later in a child's education.

Arjun has also visited Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Both institutions are internationally recognised for their contributions to education, scientific research, and technological innovation.

For a child who admires Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton and is fascinated by the mysteries of science and the universe, visiting these university campuses has been another memorable experience.

His parents hope that exposure to institutions associated with research, discovery, and innovation will further encourage his natural curiosity and enthusiasm for learning.

These visits were opportunities for exploration and inspiration, rather than formal university enrolment.

Arjun's parents describe him as a child whose greatest strength lies not simply in his ability to remember information, but also in his curiosity, enthusiasm for asking questions, and determination to understand how things work.

The Parenting Philosophy Behind His Journey: 'Foster, Not Force'

Despite Arjun's exceptional IQ, memberships in prestigious societies, and growing international recognition, his parents believe that the most meaningful aspect of his journey is the environment that has allowed his curiosity to flourish.

Their parenting philosophy is simple yet powerful: "Foster, Not Force."

"We believe that every child possesses unique interests, strengths, and abilities. As parents, our responsibility is not to impose our ambitions on them, but to recognise their interests, encourage their curiosity, and provide opportunities to explore their passions," said Dr Prajapati.

Arjun's parents emphasise that they do not follow a rigid academic schedule or impose predetermined career expectations on him.

Much of his learning is self-directed and driven by his genuine enthusiasm for exploring new subjects.

They also place considerable importance on maintaining a balanced childhood, including friendships, play, creativity, physical activity and emotional well-being.

"An exceptionally high IQ should never become a burden or define a child's entire identity. We want Arjun to be proud of his achievements, but we also want him to understand that kindness, compassion, humility, perseverance, and dedication are equally important."

For his parents, the greatest satisfaction comes not merely from his intellectual accomplishments, but also from witnessing his enthusiasm, persistence and genuine happiness while learning.

From Vadodara And Hyderabad To International Recognition

Arjun's family proudly maintains its Indian roots. His father, Dr Vishal V Prajapati, originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, is a physician and clinical researcher. His mother, Mahitha Thota, originally from Hyderabad, Telangana, is a lawyer. She holds a BA LLB degree from Hidayatullah National Law University in India and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the United States.

Mahitha has played an instrumental role in nurturing Arjun's love of reading. She introduced him to picture books shortly after his birth and has continued to encourage his intellectual and creative interests. The couple also has a younger daughter, Aadya.

An Inspiring Message For Children And Parents Across India

Arjun's parents hope that his story will inspire children, parents, and educators across India and beyond to recognise and nurture individual interests rather than impose rigid expectations.

"Arjun's journey reminds us that there is no age limit for curiosity, learning, or pursuing a passion. Every child develops differently, and their worth should never be measured solely by IQ scores or academic achievements," said Dr Prajapati.

"Our greatest hope is not that Arjun becomes a particular kind of professional or achieves a particular distinction. We simply want him to remain curious, compassionate, hardworking, and happy," he added.