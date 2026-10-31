Meet Preeti Yadav: Head Constable's Daughter, Now Noida Zone 1's First Woman DCP

UPSC Success Story: IPS officer Preeti Yadav, 30, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Noida Zone 1 following an administrative reshuffle in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh appointed Yadav to the post after IPS officer Saad Miyan Khan was transferred to the Agra Police Commissionerate. With this appointment, Yadav has become the first woman to head Noida Zone 1 as DCP.

A 2019-batch IPS officer, Yadav secured All India Rank (AIR) 466 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018. She cleared the prestigious examination in her second attempt. Her experience in departments dealing with women's safety and cybersecurity could prove useful in her new assignment, which involves overseeing law and order and public safety in one of Noida's key urban zones.

Originally from Rewari, Haryana, Yadav was born on April 10, 1996. She completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours degree in Geography before pursuing her dream of joining the civil services.

What Inspired Preeti Yadav To Join The Civil Services?

In an interview with Sansad TV, Yadav revealed that joining the civil services had been her childhood dream. She said her father, who began his career as a constable and later served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was her biggest inspiration.

"Since my childhood, I had an aspiration to join the civil services. I saw my father, who started his service as a constable, and at that time he was in the post of ASI. So, I used to get a lot of inspiration from him," Yadav said.

She explained that her father wanted his children to aspire to reach the highest positions in the service, irrespective of where their journey began. His career and encouragement motivated her to work towards achieving her childhood dream.

Yadav also credited her parents' unwavering support and the guidance of good teachers for helping her realise her ambition at a young age.

"I got this opportunity, I got such good teachers, my parents' support was so much that I was able to grab this opportunity very quickly in life," she said.

How Many Attempts Did Preeti Yadav Take To Clear UPSC CSE?

Speaking about her UPSC journey, Yadav revealed that she cleared the preliminary examination in her first attempt. However, she missed the mains examination cutoff by 21 marks.

Determined to achieve her goal, she appeared for the examination again. Yadav cleared the examination in her second attempt and secured All India Rank 466, earning a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

"In my first attempt, I cleared prelims, appeared for mains. In the interview, I mean, my mains exam fell short by 21 marks. I had also given the interview, and in my second attempt, my paper cleared and I got the IPS service," she said.