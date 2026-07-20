'Your Father Said Sit Inside, Have Tea': Gang Robs Rs 9 Lakh From Delhi House

In what appeared to be a scene straight out of a movie, a gang robbed Rs 9 lakh in cash and jewellery from a house in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur on Sunday.

The police said the complainant, Harishchandra, was away from home when the incident occurred.

The gang members arrived at his residence at around 1:30 pm.

With Harishchandra, a social activist, not at home, they spoke to him over the phone, claiming they had come for a meeting. He, however, told them that he was not there and they should have called before coming. His phone then turned off due to low battery.

As the phone got disconnected, the thieves told his wife and three children that Harishchandra had asked them to invite them inside and have tea while he was on his way back.

The robbers then entered the house and held everyone hostage. They tied everyone's hands with ropes and stuffed bandages into their mouths to prevent them from shouting.

Harishchandra's family members said they were armed and repeatedly pointed guns at their heads.

They stayed in the house for about an hour, scanning every corner, before fleeing through the back gate.

The family members then called the police, after which teams rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Cash worth approximately Rs 9 lakh and jewellery were looted, the police said.

They also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV installed at the home.

CCTV footage from the area has been scanned to identify the suspects, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace their escape route and ascertain whether the gang was involved in similar offences reported in the city.