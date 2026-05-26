Robbery At DRDO Scientist's Delhi Home, 50 Lakhs, Gold Jewellery Stolen

A robbery has been reported at the residential complex of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi, where thieves allegedly stole jewellery, cash and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees from the flat of a woman scientist.

The incident took place when the scientist was in Chandigarh to meet her daughter.

On May 23, the scientist's neighbours informed her about the theft after they noticed the door was unlocked and damaged. She and her family members immediately rushed to Delhi the same day and found the house ransacked and valuables missing.

According to a complaint filed by the scientist, the stolen items included Rs 15,000 cash, foreign currency including 20 pounds and 50 dirhams, a gold necklace set with earrings, six gold bangles, seven gold chains, five gold rings, four sets of earrings, two girls' bangles and a gold nose pin. Silver items, including two sets of anklets and 20 grams of silver coins, were also stolen.

In addition, three wrist watches - two Daniel Klein watches and one Timex watch - were reported missing.

The complainant estimated the total value of the stolen jewellery and other valuables at around Rs 45 to 50 lakh.

Officials said the thieves broke three locks of the house and forced open an almirah before fleeing with the items.

While no arrests have been made in the case so far, the police have recorded the family's statement and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Officials are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused.

The incident has triggered concern among residents living inside the DRDO residential complex, with many demanding stronger security arrangements in government housing colonies.