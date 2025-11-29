Scientist At Defence Research Body DRDO Found Dead At Rajasthan Home

Just two days after his marriage, a DRDO scientist, Aditya Verma, was found dead at his home in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said.

Aditya Verma, a joint director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Mysuru, got married on November 25. On the morning of November 27, he was found unconscious in his home toilet.

The family rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim was working with DRDO's food research laboratory, which he had joined two months ago.

The family says Aditya went to the toilet at about 5.30 am on November 27, when he did not come out till 6 am, his mother called his father.

They broke down the door and found Aditya unconscious in the bathroom and rushed him to the hospital, the family said.

"We were told that Aditya Verma had been rushed to the hospital and we were asked to do a postmortem. Aditya's father told us that his son had got married on November 25. The bride came home on the 26th, and on the 27th morning, when he went to the toilet, he did not come out," Samay Khan, Assistant Sub Inspector of Police at the Shivaji Park police station in Alwar, said.

"The bathroom was locked from the inside, they (family) broke the door open and rushed him to the hospital. Aditya was a scientist at DRDO and he married a police personnel's daughter. The post-mortem has been done, and the viscera report has been taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The parents have not accused anyone in the police complaint," the officer said.

Prem Saini, the medical jurist who was part of the post-mortem team, at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Alwar, told NDTV:" It's not possible to say what was the cause of death until the viscera report comes in."

In another case from Uttar Pradesh, a DRDO officer was found dead in Lucknow in October.

Akashdeep Gupta, 30, died on October 21, when he suddenly fell ill. He had been married for just about six months. He was working with the DRDO on a missile mission.

"Akashdeep's death was not under suspicious circumstances and we have no doubts about it. He had come home for the holidays and was supposed to return to his duty the next day. After dinner, when he went to bed, he complained of gas and was uncomfortable. The post-mortem report found nothing. He had a blockage in the heart. It was a love marriage," Akashdeep's father, Kuldeep Gupta, told NDTV.