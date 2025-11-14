DRDO Develops New Generation Man-Portable Underwater Vehicles

A new generation of man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (MP-AUVs) has been successfully developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The defence ministry said this on Friday.

The system comprises multiple autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras as primary payloads for real-time detection of mine-like objects.

The onboard deep learning based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time, the ministry said.

The MP-AUVs have been developed by the DRDO's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam.

