Lawyer Alleges Rape By Drunk Senior In Delhi's Saket Court Chamber

A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

Delhi | | Updated: July 15, 2018 16:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lawyer Alleges Rape By Drunk Senior In Delhi's Saket Court Chamber

The woman was allegedly raped by the advocate in his chamber at in Saket court. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A woman lawyer was allegedly raped by a senior advocate in his chamber in South Delhi's Saket court, police said today.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said.

On the intervening night of July 14 and 15, the woman called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said.

Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.

The chamber, where the woman was allegedly raped, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Mr Baaniya said.

A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court, he said.

For more Delhi News, please click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

raperape in DelhiSouth Delhi crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................