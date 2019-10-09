Woman Journalist's Cellphone Stolen From Car In Delhi

Efforts are on to arrest the accused. (Representational)

Unidentified persons allegedly smashed the window of a woman journalist's car and fled with her mobile phone in west Delhi's Inderpuri area on Tuesday, the police said.

The woman had parked her car outside the Pusa campus and gone for her morning walk in a park. When she returned, she saw that a window of her car had been smashed and her phone was missing from the vehicle, they said.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.