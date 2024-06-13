Husband, Wife Arrested For Snatching Mobile Phone In Delhi

A raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of both suspects.

A husband-wife duo has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone.

The incident was reported to Jagat Puri Police Station via a PCR call.

According to the complainant, the snatching occurred at 6 AM at Vijay Sariya Shop, Main Road, Chander Nagar.

The caller stated that two individuals on a scooty had snatched their Infinix phone.

Upon receiving the complaint, a case under Sections 356, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Jagat Puri Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

A team from the station was directed to scrutinize the CCTV footage from the scene to trace the route taken by the perpetrators.

The analysis revealed that the scooty involved had been reported stolen on May 4, 2024, under Section 379 IPC at PS Shakarpur.

With the help of the footage and confidential information, the police identified the suspects as Maroof Khan and his wife, Shahida, also known as Soni.

A raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of both suspects.

The stolen Infinix mobile phone and the scooty used in the crime were recovered from their possession and subsequently seized.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their involvement in multiple criminal activities.

Maroof Khan has a history of 19 previous cases, while Shahida has two prior criminal involvements.

The police have lauded the efficiency and dedication of the team involved in the investigation, which led to the timely arrest of the culprits and recovery of the stolen items.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about their criminal activities.

