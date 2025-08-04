Man Dies In Car-Bike Collision On Delhi's Parliament Street

Delhi Car-Bike Crash: The injured was taken to hospital and declared dead by doctors. (Representational)
- A man died after an SUV rams with his motorcycle on Parliament Street in New Delhi
- The accident occurred around 8.30 am on Monday morning
- The dead was identified as Deepak, aged approximately 25 years
New Delhi:
A man died after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in New Delhi's Parliament Street area on Monday morning, an official said.
The incident occurred around 8.30 am. The dead has been identified as Deepak, aged around 25 years.
"A car hit the bike leading to Deepak sustaining injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors," a senior police officer said.
