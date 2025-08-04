Man Dies In Car-Bike Collision On Delhi's Parliament Street

A man died after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in New Delhi's Parliament Street area on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am. The dead has been identified as Deepak, aged around 25 years.

"A car hit the bike leading to Deepak sustaining injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors," a senior police officer said.

