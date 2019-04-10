Woman Accuses Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Of Rape

The police said they are verifying the woman's allegations. (Representational)

A woman has accused a staffer of Rashtrapati Bhavan of raping her. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man promised to marry her and then backtracked, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

A case was registered at North Avenue police station on Tuesday and an investigation is on, the police added.

The woman has alleged that she was taken to the staff quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan and raped. However, the DCP denied the claim and said the accused used to live in Kali Bari where the woman often visited him.

The accused has not been arrested yet, police said, adding they are verifying the allegations levelled against him.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.