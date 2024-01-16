Woman, 80, Robbed Of Jewellery, Killed In Delhi Home, 2 Arrested

Police said that around 8.30 pm her son came to her house when she did not respond to his calls.

An octogenarian was allegedly killed and her jewellery was robbed from her house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Tuesday. Both accused -- a 20-year-old and a juvenile were held, they said.

The 80-year-old woman's son said she lived alone in the Saurabh Vihar house and he would visit his mother's house daily for food and other daily needs, police said.

According to police, around 8.30 pm the victim's son, who lived separately at N-Block, Saurabh Vihar, came to her house when she did not respond to his calls.

He said he found her lying unconscious on her bed and that the latch of the rear window was not bolted, police said.

He entered the house from the window and found that blood was coming from her mouth and gold ring and gold bangles were missing, a senior officer said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and found two persons walking suspiciously near the spot in the early hours of Tuesday. Suspecting their involvement, police identified one of them as Mayank, who lived in the same area, and apprehended him from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

His 16-year-old alleged accomplice was also apprehended and some jewellery items -- three gold rings, two pair gold earrings, one gold nose pin and five gold bangles -- were recovered, the DCP said.

