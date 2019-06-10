Warm Morning In Delhi, Heatwave To Continue Throughout Day

Heatwave will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Delhi | | Updated: June 10, 2019 13:59 IST
On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius. (File)


New Delhi: 

 It was a warm morning in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Monday.

Heatwave will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies and said there is no possibility of any respite from heatwave in the next few days.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. 

