"Samajwadi Leaders At Spot, Role To Be Probed": Cops On Delhi Violence

A special team has been formed by the Delhi Police to investigate the violence that took place earlier today at Old Delhi's Turkman Gate. Sources in the police said leaders of the Samajwadi Party were present at the spot during the trouble. Video footage of them is available with Delhi Police, which is being verified. Sources said the role of each of them will be investigated and further action will be taken after review, including possible questioning.

At least five policemen were injured when municipal employees and the police went to demolish the illegal structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque. A huge mob took them on, throwing stones, in which the policemen were injured.

Around 50 people who were at the spot have been identified so far.

The investigation, sources said, is considering every possible angle, including conspiracy.

Read: Mosque, Graveyard And A Court Order: Behind Delhi Demolition Clash

"The special team has been assigned different tasks. One team is working on identifying those who pelted stones. Another is focusing on social media monitoring," an official said on condition of anonymity.

The demolition drive today was carried out following an order by the Delhi High Court.

Last November, the court had asked the civic body MCD and the Public Works Department to clear the encroachments on about 39,000 sq ft area at the Ramlila Ground that included a road and its footpath, a banquet hall, a parking area, and a private diagnostic centre.

Read: Delhi Mosque And A Graveyard Near Ramlila Maidan: How Controversy Started

Challenging the order, the mosque committee had filed a petition, claiming that the land is a notified Waqf property. It argued that only the Waqf Tribunal has jurisdiction to take a call on the matter.

The petitioner in the case also said they have no objection to the removal of encroachments and the banquet hall and the clinic have already been shut. Their only objection was to the demolition of the graveyard, which was marked on the zone.

The MCD has claimed that only 0.195 acres of land on which the mosque stands was leased in 1940, and that it does not cover the adjoining land on which the demolition drive is being undertaken.