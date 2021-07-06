Warm Day In Delhi With Minimum Temperature At 32.8 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

The temperature rose by several degrees in the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 54 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.

The maximum temperature on Monday had settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average.

The weather department has forecast west-southwesterly winds today. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.



