UP Trader, Who Had Come To Buy Goods In Delhi, Killed In Red Fort Blast

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was among those killed in the Red Fort blast that rocked the national capital on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Nauman, hailed from Jhinjhana in Shamli and had come to Delhi to purchase cosmetics for his trade.

His family, devastated by the news, reached Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Nauman's relative, 21-year-old Aman, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident, was also injured in the explosion.

Outside LNJP Hospital, grief and chaos filled the air as families of the victims gathered, searching for their missing loved ones and awaiting updates on the injured. Visuals from the hospital premises showed relatives breaking down in tears.

The blast, which occurred at around 6:52 pm on Monday, killed nine people and left 20 others injured. A slow-moving Hyundai i20, bearing a Haryana registration number, exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort, damaging several nearby vehicles.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and horror, as mangled bodies were seen on the road.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), treating the explosion as a suspected terror attack. Investigators said forensic evidence and intelligence inputs have indicated possible terror links.

The incident came on the same day that authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, recovered 2,900 kg of explosives, just 50 kilometres from Delhi.