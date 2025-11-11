"We Do Not Feel Safe": Family Of Injured Says Red Fort Car Blast Was A Huge Shock

The massive car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening has not only claimed nine lives but also injured 20 people. Among them are 28-year-old Ankush Sharma and 20-year-old Rahul Kaushik, who were seriously injured.

The two young men had gone to visit the Gauri Shankar Temple in Shahdara on a bike.

While they were on their way back, they had to stop near the traffic light.

The time was 6.52 pm when the massive blast in the Hyundai i20 vehicle took place. Ankush fell on a car and sustained 80 per cent burns on his face and body.

Rahul fell on the road and suffered injuries on his legs and body. All his hair was also burnt off, his family said.

He still managed to take his friend to the hospital. But after returning home, his condition had worsened and but had to be admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

His mother wept as she recounted the sequence of events to NDTV.

"He was very scared when he came. He sustained injuries on his feet, hands head and ears. His hearing is affected," she said. The family has pleaded for government protection.

Ankush's sister-in-law said his face has been "completely burnt" and that he needs plastic surgery. "Particles have accumulated all over his skin," said.

"This has been a huge shock for us. Despite all the security in Delhi, such a huge blast took place. This is not a small matter. It is a huge thing. This will not be tolerated," she added.

Union home minister Amit Shah has said the authorities are "exploring all possibilities" and will conduct a thorough investigation.

"All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately," he added.