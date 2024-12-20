Unclaimed Bag At Delhi BJP Office Sparks Panic

An unclaimed bag with a police sticker caused panic at the BJP office in the city at Pandit Pant Marg in central Delhi on Friday, an official said.

The bag, lying near the main entrance of the office in the afternoon prompted police to cordon off the area after being alerted by office staff, he said.

Later, a media person arrived at the spot and claimed the bag after police inspection revealed no threat, the official added.

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag was found near the Delhi BJP office today. The area was cordoned off and the bag was confiscated by police.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1q712tR8Vc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

