Tihar Jail Prisoner Dies By Suicide

A prisoner in Tihar Jail's hospital died by suicide by hanging himself from a window, informed the Tihar Jail officials in the early hours of Monday.

The prisoner was an under-trial inmate, namely Ramesh Karmakar, who was lodged in Jail Number 4 but was undergoing treatment at the jail hospital in Jail Number 3 since May 28.

Karmakar's body was found hanging from a window late on the night of Sunday, and the jail authorities were informed on the early morning of Monday.

In another such case, an accused named Saquib Nachan in connection with the terror group Islamic State (ISIS), died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, informed sources said on Saturday.

He has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since 2023 and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, they said.

Saquib was convicted for his involvement in the bomb blasts in Mumbai in 2002 and 2003.

In line with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Saquib Nachan, a habitual offender in many previous terror cases, was also a self-styled Amir-e-Hind for ISIS in India.

Earlier in June 2024, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) had chargesheeted Nachan along with 16 hardcore agents of a proscribed global terrorist network, in a conspiracy involving the recruitment and radicalisation of youth and the fabrication of improvised explosive devices in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

The accused were chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances ACt, were found to have been engaged in a massive ISISI conspirancy involving recruitment, training and propagation of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology among gullible youth, along with fabrication of explosives and IEDs are fund-raising for the banned outfit.

Its investigation had subsequently led to the seizure of several incriminating documents and data relating to the manufacturing of explosives and the fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hindi', 'Rumiyah', 'Khhiafat', 'Dabiq', published by IS.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)